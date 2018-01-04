BENGALURU: Almost after a year-long wait, the undergraduate and diploma students belonging to SC/ST community have finally received laptops on Wednesday under the ‘free laptop scheme’ introduced by the state government.

In an event organised at the Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah distributed the laptops to students from the colleges located in Bengaluru region. For other regions, the same will be distributed by higher education minister Basavaraja Rayareddi at district levels and the distribution is targeted to complete by January 10 across the state. These laptops were supposed to be distributed during 2016-17 academic year. As many as 31,700 candidates with family income below `2.50 lakh annually are eligible to get the laptop.

Highlights of the scheme

Laptops are of 20M Quad core with a 4 GB RAM and 14 inch screen

Students have to make arrangements for internet, if they want

Pre loaded E-content based on the syllabus

Teachers of concerned colleges have to train the students, if they are not aware of usage