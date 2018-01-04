MANGALURU: VHP and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday issued a set of ‘moral codes’ to be maintained by Hindu girls in order ‘protect’ themselves from the danger of what they called ‘Love Jihad’. These moral codes ask Hindu girls not to have any kind of links with non-Hindu men, particularly Muslims and Christians and maintain a distance from them while travelling in buses, schools, colleges and work places. Pamphlets detailing the Do’s and Dont’s were distributed to girls near schools and colleges during a fortnight ‘awareness campaign’ launched here.

The Hindu girls were asked to seek help from pro-Hindu outfits in times of crisis, beware of friend requests sent by persons in the name of Hindus, do not share personal information on social networking sites like Whatsapp, FB and others or upload pictures in them and refrain from accepting gifts on the pretext of love with a warning that they may have to repent later.

In another set of guidelines, Hindu parents of girl child were asked to keep a track on friends of their wards, children spending much time on social networking sites; be informed about organisations and its owners where female members of family work; check when daughters come home late on the pretext of combined study, overtime duty and visit to friends place; check if daughters lock themselves up in rooms and talk on mobile phones; enquire when daughters get gifts and keep an eye on persons with whom children interact every day - like driver, conductors, persons in provision, fancy and mobile recharge shops.

VHP leader M B Puranik who launched the campaign said it intends to reintroduce ‘culture’ among Hindu youth, especially girls in schools and colleges, and working women, who, they believed, were being lured by non-Hindu youth with wealth and luxury.

FB post warns Hindu girls of dire consequences

Mangaluru: A day after a Hindu Jagaran Vedike activist was arrested for slapping a girl, a Facebook post surfaced on Wednesday, warning of similar punishment to Hindu girls found in the company of Non-Hindu men. A FB page titled ‘Veera Kesari’ said there will be no more counseling and warning and slapping is the only way. The post which warns girls studying in Moodbidri colleges, says that HJV members will keep an eye on such activities and girls who are found accompanied by non-Hindu boys will get double the blows than the boys in their company get. It also says that they not be ready to hear any explanation before punishing them. However,Jagadish Shenava of VHP and Sharan Pumpwell of HJV were quick to disassociate their organisations from the controversial post, saying they have nothing to do with it and said they will not endorse it.