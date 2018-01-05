BENGALURU: The murder of a Hindu activist in coastal Karnataka has led to yet another round of political slugfest between Congress and BJP. Comparing Siddaramaiah’s government with Taliban rule, the BJP has demanded his resignation. On his part, the Chief Minister accused the opposition party of trying to politicise the murder.

“Which government is in existence in state? A civilian government or Taliban rule?’’ questioned BJP state general secretary C T Ravi. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must resign for failing to protect the lives of Hindu activists and he should hand over the probe to National Investigating Agency,’’ he demanded. The BJP has also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

According to the BJP leader, 24 Hindu activists, including Deepak Rao, have been killed in the state and the government is not taking any meaningful measures to ensure a thorough probe even though there is a pattern in all the killings. “The government headed by Siddaramaiah has never showed political will to crush these terror elements and anti-social forces,’’ he added.

Reacting to the charges against his government, the CM hit out at the BJP for trying to politicise the murder. “BJP is a communal party which is trying to take political mileage,’’ he said. The CM also assured an impartial probe into the murder.

Rai behind murder: BSY

Former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa has alleged that Forest Minister Ramanath Rai is behind Deepak’s murder. He said that such incidents are on the rise in Mangaluru and are committed on the lines of Kerala.