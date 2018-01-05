MANGALURU: ADGP (Law and Order) Kamal Pant, applauding the presence of mind shown by Home Guard Harish and six cops in nabbing all four accused youth within hours after the brutal murder, handed over a cash reward of `1.20 lakh to them at the commissioner of police hall.

“It is real good work,'' Kamal Pant said while disbursing cheques to Mulki ASI Chandrashekar, probationary SI Sheethal Alaguru, CCB Inspector Shantharam, and Panambur Inspector Rafeeq. Recollecting the incidents that followed after the murder, ADGP said Home Guard volunteer Harish manning a check post tipped off police when the accused youth's getaway car made a sharp turn near the check post.

ASI Chandrashekar, probationary SI Sheethal Alaguru, quickly gave a chase and fired many rounds from their service pistols at the car. Finally, Chandrashekar succeeded in stopping the vehicle. “Police then succeeded in arresting Naushad and Mohammed Irshan,'' Kamal Panth said. Two others, Rizwan and Pinky Nawaz, who had escaped from the place were arrested at Daddiguri in Bajpe police station limits.

CCB Inspector Shantharam and Panambur Police station Inspector Rafeeq in defence had whipped out their service pistols and shot at their attackers, Rizwan and Pinky Nawaz. Both the accused were shifted to a private hospital. A case was registered at Bajpe Police station on Thursday morning.

Muslim youths had rushed to rescue Deepak Rao

Deepak’s friends had complained to police that Naushad and Pinky Nawaz had threatened to murder Deepak during a fight over hanging buntings on a temple entrance during Bakrid celebrations. ADGP (Law and Order) Kamal Pant on Thursday confirmed that Deepak’s friends had complained about the threat and they were investigating case from all angles. Deepak’s friends told Express that Naushad and Pinky Nawaz had entered into a fight with Deepak Rao who had recorded the incident.

“Pinky Nawaz had threatened to ‘delete’ Deepak if he did not delete the video clipping of them hanging the buntings,’’ friends said. Ironically, it was Deepak’s Muslim friends who attempted to save him while he was being brutally hacked to death. They had even damaged the getaway car and had shared information about the fleeing car with police. It was this information which helped police in nabbing all the accused hours after attack.