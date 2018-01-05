MANGALURU: A day after the murder of Bajrang Dal member Deepak Rao (28) at Kattipalla in Surathkal limits, a security blanket has been thrown over the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday as simmering tension prevailed over his killing. Additional forces have been rushed to the district to prevent escalation of violence.

As many as 400 policemen were summoned from Udupi, Tumakuru and Kodagu districts to be deployed in sensitive pockets across the district on Thursday.

The police are on their toes after Bashir, who runs an eatery in the city, was stabbed on Wednesday night by unidentified assailants in what appears to be in retaliation to Deepak’s murder. Bashir’s condition is critical. In another incident, Mudassar, a youth, was hit by a stone and he has been admitted to hospital.

Also, allegations and counter allegations by Sangh Parivar and other outfits which flew thick and fast on Thursday has been a concern for police as they are likely to trigger further tension.

ADGP (Law and Order) Kamal Pant told media persons that besides DAR and KSRP platoons, four officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) from other districts were posted in Mangaluru to assist local police in preventing the spread of communal violence.

“Two more officers including an SP and an Additional Superintendent of Police will be reaching Mangaluru soon,’’ Pant said.

“IGP (CID and Economic offences) M Chandra Sekhar, who had served as commissioner of police, will look into the investigation, while Mangaluru Commissioner of Police T R Suresh will focus on law and order in the district,’’ Pant added.

He said the investigating officers could not make any breakthrough as they had to focus on law and order. The association of the accused with SDPI and PFI among others will be known during investigation, he added.

Two of the four accused in the Deepak murder case — Naushad and Mohammed Irshan — were remanded to two days of police custody. Two other accused youths, Pinky Nawaz and Rizwan alias Rijju, were being treated in hospital for bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Kattipalla when the body of Deepak was taken to his house by the police without allowing a funeral procession planned by his family and various right-wing groups. The district administration later allowed the procession to be taken out from his house to the cremation ground. Police maintained tight vigil during the funeral procession.