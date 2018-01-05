HUBBALLI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s latest statement on sharing Mahadayi river water with Karnataka has come as a shot in the arm for the state BJP, which had found itself on a sticky wicket after a hue and cry was raised over Parrikar’s letter to state BJP president B S Yedduyrappa. Political parties in Goa had expressed strong reservation against water sharing while farmers here had protested against the party.

The over four-decades-old dispute was muddied with a slugfest erupting across the political spectrum over Parrikar’s letter. The Congress questioned the validity of his letter, while in Goa, political parties had opposed it saying they were not taken into confidence. Forums that are agitating for implementation of the Kalasa- Banduri drinking water project had termed the letter as a political gimmick and even staged protest in front of the BJP office in Bengaluru. The BJP leaders in the state were caught on the backfoot and Yeddyurappa was even accused of making announcements hastily and promising something which had not even materialised.

Though, BJP claimed that they did their part of work in persuading the Goa BJP government for a dialogue and said that it was up to the Congress leaders of the state to speak to their Goa counterparts on the issue, it did not convince many. On Wednesday, the Goa CM was reported to have stated that if somebody thinks Karnataka will not get its share out the tribunal judgment, they were living in a fool’s paradise.

Despite opposition from political parties and non-governmental organisations there, the Parrikar government has tried to find a way to share water through dialogue without affecting Goa’s interests. This changed stance will certainly help BJP in Karnataka to put pressure on the Congress to request their leaders in Goa not to come in the way of finding a solution to the issue.