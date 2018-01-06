TUMAKURU: This Class 7 student of a government school at Seegemelehatti village in Cheluru hobli of Gubbi taluk has become a topic of discussion. He had fought off a rabid dog to rescue a child. The incident which took place on December 18 has came to light now.

Abhishek with the child he

rescued from a mad dog |

Express

Twelve-year-old S M Abhishek found the stray dog attacking the three-year-old Chikkannaswamy outside the former’s house when he had just returned from school.

When passers-by were hesitant and mute spectators, Abhishek used his presence of mind and caught hold of the dog by its neck. Eventually, he pushed the dog away and grabbed the child, sources said.

The child which sustained severe injuries underwent a plastic surgery at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru and has been recuperating, said Chikkanna, a resident of the village. The child’s parents — Kumar and Manjamma — are farm hands and had been to the fields on work leaving him at home when the incident took place. Not only the couple, the entire village is all praise for Abhishek.

He is also a Scouts cadets and attended three camps including the jamboree in Mysuru, said his school headmaster Siddappa. His parents Mutturayappa and Tayamma are shepherds who own a piece of land.

Now, the headmaster has written to the block education officer to recommend Abhishek’s name for a state bravery award.

It may be noted here that the incumbent JD(S) MLA of Gubbi S R Srinivas is also a recipient of state bravery award. During his childhood, he had rescued a boy who had fallen into a well at Chidambara Ashram. He was conferred the award by the then, governor Govind Narain.