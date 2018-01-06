BENGALURU: In a series of incidents where women were targeted, a bike-borne chain snatcher went on a chain snatching spree in Vidyaranyapura on Friday night. He failed to snatch the chain from a 67-year-old woman but she received injuries on her neck.

The injured woman is Jayalakshmi, a resident of Srinidhi Layout in Vidyaranyapura. The incident took place around 8.30pm. Fortunately, Jayalakshmi grabbed her ornaments and foiled the miscreat’s attempt but was grievously injured on her neck.

Within a few minutes, at a nearby location, a biker, suspected to be the same person, snatched a 40 gram gold chain from another woman named Prema (65) who is resident of HMT Layout.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one miscreant came on a black Pulsar bike without wearing helmet and had made attempts in the area.

Vidyaranyapura police have registered a case and have formed teams to nab the accused.