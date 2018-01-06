BENGALURU: Customs officials of Kempegowda International Airport have detected four separate cases of smuggling gold and drugs (total of Rs 1.15 crore), besides animal parts like camel teeth and bison horns, the value of which was not assessed. These cases were detected in the first four days of the new year.

On January 2, the airport courier and customs intelligence unit seized 11.165 kg of narcotics, Ketamine, worth a total of Rs 1 crore, which was being smuggled to Kuala Lampur through air cargo.

According to customs officials, the exporter had declared the goods as "assorted Indian sweets". The consignment of 17 boxes were shown to be carrying 1 kg of sweets in each. After physical examination, each of the 11 boxes was found to contain a silvery grey-coloured packet. Smaller-sized packets were concealed inside the larger ones. On opening the inner packets, they found a white crystalline powder. The powder was tested and found positive for the drug Ketamine. The total quantity of the item seized is around 11.65 kg, valued at Rs 1 crore in the international market.

The courier package was collected by Fedex in Chennai and sent to Bengaluru for shipment to Kuala Lampur, Malaysia. Considering the sensitivity of the case, the Fedex managers of Chennai and Bengaluru would be summoned as part of investigation into the case.

In another case, two passengers were arrested after police found 71.26 kg of camel teeth. The arrested are Mohan and Devati P, residents of Mysuru, who were intercepted by Customs officials on Thursday while heading to Bangkok by Thai Air.

They were found to be carrying camel teeth, weighing around 71.26 kg. On January 1, the Customs officials detained a person who was carrying gold worth Rs 15.13 lakh. The arrested is Shamil Ahmed, resident of Bhatkal.

Shamil arrived from Dubai to Bengaluru. The police found that he had concealed gold, minted in various shapes to evade detection. On examination of his cabin and checked-in baggage, it was found that he had concealed gold in the rivets of the suitcases, in metal frames of purse and also in the form of embroidery work in burqa, besides two gold bracelets concealed in a wedding saree. The pieces of metal concealed in these baggages weighed 498 grams, valued at Rs 15.13 lakh.

On January 1, customs officials arrested a Bengaluru resident after they found two bison horns in his baggage. The arrested is Manjunath who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur. Customs officials found two bison horns weighing 24 kg in his baggage. Upon enquiry the passenger admitted to be carrying bison horns, which were seized and further investigation is on.