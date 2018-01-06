MANGALURU: Prema Rao, mother of the murdered Bajrang Dal activist Deepak Rao, on Friday refused to accept `5 lakh compensation from local Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava. Bava had announced the compensation from his personal savings during a press meet on Thursday. On Friday. He along with MLC Ivan D’Souza visited the grieving family in Katipalla in order to hand over a cheque of R5 lakh besides consoling them. But Deepak’s mother Prema flatly refused to accept it. Even the tears of the MLA failed to move them.

Majid at Deepak’s house

Deepak’s relatives who were not convinced by the MLA’s gesture also took him to task. “Can you bring back Deepak? Where were you yesterday?,” the angry relatives asked. Deepak’s hearing impaired brother was seen gesturing to the Congress leaders to back off and leave them alone. He even refused to be hugged by the MLA.

‘He was Majid’s right hand’

Deepak Rao who succumbed to the brutal attack of his assailants had shared a cordial relationship with Muslims. His employer Abdul Majid treated him as one among his family members and was a regular visitor to his house on Deepavali and other festivals. Vinod Kumar, Deepak’s cousin told Express that his brother was like right hand to Majid, the owner of a mobile currency franchisee.

“Deepak was working with Majid for the last seven years. Their cordial relationship was a classic example and it crossed all barriers like religion and affiliation to groups. I have seen Majid visiting Deepak’s house on several occasions such as Deepavali, house warming ceremony, annual pooja among others. He had also helped him financially when Deepak constructed a new house,” he recounted.

Vinod Kumar also clarified that Deepak was neither actively associated with any Hindu organisation or a political party. He said he only actively participated in the annual celebrations of Koradabbu Daivastana in Katipalla and was part of its ‘Bhajan’ team.

“He had more number of friends from Muslim religion than Hindus and he had no enmity with Muslims,” he said. Vinod said that one should not politicise the issue for personal benefit. “We have lost our beloved one and we expect justice to his soul. Those involved in the murder of my brother should be punished to send a strong message to the society,” he added.