KALABURAGI: After almost 20 days, officials of District Government Hospital heaved a sigh of relief after the DNA test conducted on two newborns, a girl and boy, and their parents, confirmed that the girl baby belonged to Nandamma and the boy belonged to Nazma Begum. The DNA results also matched with the blood group test conducted by the hospital earlier.

Questions over the parentage of the babies were raised after Nandamma, wife of Siddappa, who hail from Sharanasirasagi village of Kalaburagi taluk delivered a baby at the Kalaburagi District Government Hospital on December 14. A hospital staffer (ayah) showed the boy baby to Nandamma, her husband and her parents. Nandamma and her family members were in a joyous mood as the first baby she delivered was a male.

But their joy was short-lived as the ayah and some other staffers told them that they showed the family the boy baby by mistake and that she had in fact delivered a girl baby. They told the family that the boy baby belonged to Nazma Begum, wife of Lal Mohammed of Kadamgera village, Shahpur taluk, in Yadgir district, who delivered the child 10 minutes after Nandamma’s delivery.

Refusing to accept the hospital’s contention, Nandamma’s family members started insisting that the hospital authorities hand over the boy baby to them. They argued that the hospital staff were playing mischief. On the other side, the family of Nazma Begum was also not ready to accept the girl baby.

When District Surgeon Dr B N Joshi and others failed to convince them, blood tests of the infants and of Nandamma, Siddappa, Nazma Begum and Lal Mohammed were conducted on December 19. As per the reports, the blood group of Nazma Begum, Lal Mohammed and the male infant was B+ while the blood group of the girl baby, Nandamma and Siddappa was A-.

But, both Nandamma and Nazma Begum were not ready to breast-feed the female baby. The Kalaburagi couple Nandamma, Siddappa and their relatives were not ready to accept the blood test report and threatened that if the hospital authorities insist that they take the female baby, they will leave the baby in the hospital and will return to their village. Nazma’s family too was firm that the male baby should be handed over to them. Both Nandamma and Nazma Begum were not ready to breast-feed the female baby.

Finally, the district surgeon approached to Superintendent of Police Shashilumar. He summoned the parents of both the babies and convinced them to breast-feed the newborns on the basis of blood test report and recommended to the hospital authorities to conduct DNA test of babies.

The blood samples of babies and their parents were sent to Bengaluru on December 21 for DNA test. As both the families were not ready to take the babies unless the receipt of DNA report, the babies were kept in the hospital. Nandamma and Nazma Begum were also allowed to stay in the hospital.

First case

This is the first time that two babies born in District Government Hospital were subjected to DNA test for paternity confirmation.