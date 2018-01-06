BENGALURU: A 28-year-old youth was hacked to death over an old rivalry by a group of men who chased him on bikes in Bannerghatta on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Reddy, a resident of Kalkere, who was also a member of a political party. He was involved in several crimes in the locality and was recently released from jail, the police said.

A senior police officer said, “The incident took place around 9.30 am. Reddy had come on a bike to drop his wife at her workplace in Electronics City. While he was returning home, four men who came on two bikes, followed him and attacked him at Hulahalli Road near Bannerghatta.”

The locals who noticed Reddy lying in a pool of blood, alerted the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

A special team has been formed to nab the accused as the police feel that people known to the deceased were involved in the crime.

Reddy was involved in several crimes and Bannerghatta police were preparing to open a history-sheet against him. He was very close to a noted politician in the constituency, the police said.

“Reddy was involved in an attempt to murder case in 2016 and those related to the case might have attacked him. No CCTV footage has been found in and around the locality so far,” the officer added.