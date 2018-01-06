BENGALURU: THE BJP, which has accused the Congress government of trying to protect groups targeting Hindu activists, is organising a massive protest in the city on Monday to condemn the murder of its worker Deepak Rao in Dakshina Kannada district. Party state president B S Yeddyurappa will lead the protest to mobilize public opin ion against the government. Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy is trying to derail and distract the direction of the probe by saying that Rao’s murder was due to personal rivalry, BJP state general secretary N Ravi Kumar said.

“The Congress government has tied the hands of the police to prevent them from taking concrete action, even though it is clear that the elements involved in the murders of Hindu workers belong to PFI and SDPI organisations. Hindus are being targeted and there is a pattern to all the killings. Even though the situation is alarming, the state government has maintained a convenient silence, solely due to its concern for vote bank politics.’ he stated. “The BJP has decided to mobilise public opinion against the Congress government. Monday’s protest is a part of this exercise. Such protest demonstrations will be intensified in the coming days throughout the state,’’ he stated.

On Monday, a large number of workers and leaders, including BJP legislators and corporators, are likely to stage a dharna at the Mahatma Gandhi statute at Maurya Circle from 11 am onwards. Yeddyurappa will visit Rao’s residence in Katipalla, near Mangaluru on January 8 and offer his condolence to his family members, Kumar added.

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has rubbished the BJP’s allegations. Impartial probe is being conducted and police have arrested the accused in the case, he said.