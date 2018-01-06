BENGALURU: Karnataka continues to lead the country with the highest number of foreign students choosing the state as their preferred destination in 2016-2017. However, in terms of absolute numbers, the state has attracted fewer students last year than the years before.

This was revealed in the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for the year 2016-17 released by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar in New Delhi on Friday. As per the data provided in the survey report, over 13,050 foreign students enrolled in various courses in the state. The total number of foreign students enrolled in colleges across the nation for higher education was 47,575 during this period.

But when compared with the data available from the 2015-16 survey, the number has decreased in the state. During 2015-16 survey, it was 14,348 and the state lost 1,290 students. The latest survey showed that Andhra Pradesh had increased its intake of students from 1,785 in 2015-2016 to 2,347 in 2016-17.

The maximum number of foreign students in the country came from Nepal comprising 23.6 per cent. This was followed by Afghanistan with 9.3 per cent and Bhutan with 4.8 per cent. The report also said that foreign students from 162 countries across the globe chose to come to India to study with the maximum number of foreign students enrolled for undergraduate courses which is 76.9 per cent.