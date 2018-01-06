BENGALURU: A law student on Friday moved the Karnataka High Court accusing the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using 'Sadhana Samavesha' as a political platform to criticise opposition parties at the cost of tax payers' money.

Hearing the public interest litigation filed by Keerthivardhana Joshi, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar asked the petitioner to submit the proof in support of his claims and adjourned the hearing to January 8.

Joshi contended that the programme was conceived to propagate the achievements of the government from December 13, 2017. However, Siddaramaiah is utilising this platform which is being created using public money to criticise the opposition parties. It is waste of tax payers money, he claimed.