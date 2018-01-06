BENGALURU: A burglar who once escaped from jail by hiding in a vehicle and who gained notoriety by repeatedly fleeing from authorities was arrested by Kothanuru police from Kerala on Saturday.

In 2007, accused Karthik, also known as 'Escape Karthik', escaped from prison by hiding in a vehicle sent by ISKCON for distributing free food among inmates.

A police official said, "After one-and-a-half months, he was nabbed at Banasawadi but he again escaped during interrogation. He was nabbed yet again in Kerala and items worth Rs 30 lakh were recovered," the officer added.

Karthik, a resident of Kalyanagar, along with his associate Jagan alias Ali, used to target locked houses across the city and other districts including Mysore and Hassan. He was involved in 30 cases, police said.

They used to break open window grills, barge inside houses and escape with gold and other valuables.

He was caught while pledging stolen ornaments at the Attica Gold Company and police filed even filed a case against the owner, director and other staff for accepting stolen property.