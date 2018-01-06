BENGALURU: New Year resolutions are common to many, but this judge made a sweet gesture on New Year’s day to motivate hundreds of employees and judicial officials working at the city civil court. Judge KM Radhakrishna, the Registrar of the city civil court, distributed sweets among 1,200 employees, including the judges on the first day of 2018 by spending `40,000 from his own pocket. And he has been doing it for the past five years to build a cordial relationship between the administrative officers and employees and improving efficiency.

The Registrar has been instrumental in bringing several reforms like transparency, efficiency and litigants-friendly atmosphere at the city civil court in the past five years. Several courts in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Kerala have visited the court in the recent past and followed its model.

“There is a huge gap between the working strength and the sanctioned strength. With disputes on the rise, pressure on the employees is piling up. In such a situation, these sweet gestures encourage the morale of the staff. A slew of initiatives taken of late have eased a lot of work pressure,” said a official working in city civil court.

“The Registrar expects honesty, hard work, discipline, punctuality and proper guidance to litigants from us,” added another official. “The Registrar also conducts meetings to lend an ear to the grievances of the staff in every branch during leisure. No other Registrar has taken such efforts since the establishment of city civil court,” said an employee on the condition of anonymity.

Besides all the administrative reforms, the Registrar also lends a helping hand to the labourers staying in and around the court premises. Every year, he distributes uniforms and blankets to about 50 children of labourers hailing from the districts of North Karnataka. These labourers were part of the civil works underataken on the court premises.

“Uncle (the Registrar) always encourages our parents to get us admitted to schools, and provides uniforms and blankets to us,” said a labourer’s daughter, S Ganga, who is studying in the first PUC at Government College in Basavanagudi. Judge Radhakrishna himself, however, was not available for comments.