SHIVAMOGGA: “There is no anti-incumbency for Congress in the state. Our government has met 155 assurances out of 165 that were announced in our manifesto. You (BJP) cannot regain power in the state,” asserted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for development works worth `220 crore in Sagar on Saturday. “Karnataka is the land of Basavanna, Kuvempu, Kanaka and Sufi saints. So, the Mission 150 of BJP will not be realised.

The dream of B S Yeddyurappa (state BJP chief) will remain a dream. No Modi (Prime Minister Narendra) and Shah (national BJP Amit) magic will work in Karnataka.”