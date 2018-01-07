HUBBALLI: A hi-tech command vehicle, equipped with all modern gadgets like cameras and drones, will now patrol the streets of the twin cities, helping the police keep an eye during law and order situations.

Hubballi-Dharwad is said to be the first city in the state to have a command vehicle, which is much larger and advanced compared to the vehicles deployed in Bengaluru.

A policeman in the command

vehicle in Hubballi |

D HEMANTH

The vehicle — a state-of-the-art bus — is an added strength to the security system of the twin cities.

“The command vehicle has 19 cameras. It is like 19 policemen monitoring the situation continuously,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Renuka Sukumar.

“The vehicle is like a mobile police station with all communication systems, including a video wall and pan-tilt-zoom cameras. During processions, untoward incidents or election rallies, policemen will wear wireless cameras, take photos of crowds and anti-social elements, and send them to senior officials through the vehicle.”

The DCP said the body-mounted cameras can send photos from a radius of 800 metres and the pan-tilt camera can record visuals to a range of 1 km.

“There is internet connection too. The vehicle is connected to the control room from where senior officers can guide their teams. Another benefit of the vehicle is that it has UPS and generator to operate in remote areas.”

“We have provided personnel from the wireless and computer section for the vehicle and they have undergone training on operating the system.”

The Commissionerate had been mulling over introducing drones for the past few years and finally, they have been pressed into service.