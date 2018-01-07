BENGALURU: Chief minister Siddaramaiah came under criticism from his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for 'dividing Karnataka along the cast and religious lines'. Speaking at BJP's Karnataka Parivartana Yatra on Sunday, he said that Siddaramaiah was reminded of his religion only when polls were round the corner.

"CM Siddaramaiah has said that he is also a Hindu. Since he saw the power of Hindus, he is now coming to realise his faith. His revelations are similar to the visits Rahul Gandhi paid to temples during Gujarat elections," he said.

BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa, in his speech, accused Bengaluru Development Minister K J George and Bhairathi Basavaraju of indulging in election fraud. "As many as two lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were issued voter id cards by them," he said.