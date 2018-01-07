KALABURAGI: IT’S not the regular learning which happens in this school. What makes Sri Rama Kannada Convent School in Upalavam village, on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city, stand apart is that child renas youngas two-and-half-years-old Samprita, the daughter of the school headmistress Sridevi Patwad, are taught to write with both their hands.

Students with the vermicompost

prepared by them in school

By the time they reach Class 1, they are able to write all the 26 letters in the English alphabet using both hands within a minute. Surprised? Psychologists say this helps in using both parts of the brain from a very young age. This unaided institution run by the Sri Ramalingeshwara Stree Shakti Mahila Abhivruddhi Sangha has a total student strength of 200 from pre-primary to Class 8 of whom 50 are the children of labourers working in nearby factories and another 100 students are children of farmers.

Since the Sangha president Mahadevi Biradar is illiterate, her son Gowdesh Biradar, a tailor, oversees the running of the school. Omdevi Biradar, a teacher at the school, recalls how they started to train the students to write with both hands in 2012. He says psychology lecturer Sujata S. Patil of Srimati Godutai Education College for Women visited the school and was impressed with its performance. She suggested that the teachers train the students in writing with both hands as young children can grasp things quickly, and it would help them in increasing memory power and build confidence. “We were impressed and we decided to get trained in writing with both hands.

Our headmistress Sridevi Patwad and teachers Shivaleela and Shweta first underwent training and started training the others,” says Sangeeta, another teacher. Of the total 200 students, over 180 students can write with both hands now, she points out. The other teachers are Jyoti Patil, Bharati, Ambika, Madhurani S. Benur, Gurupadaiah Swamy, and Shantabai H P. The students are also trained simultaneously in writing the alphabet with one hand and numbers with the other hand. They can write one word with one hand and the next word with the other.

Teachers of Sri Ram Kannada Convent

They are also taught the Vedic system. Under this, words are converted into numbers and the teacher tells the number to the students. The students draw a table on the basis of numbers given and write the exact word on the blackboard. Apart from this, students also get hands-on training in agriculture/ horticulture. The school management has reserved some place for growing fruit trees and vegetables and the students are given responsibility of this small garden.

Also, vermicompost is prepared to demonstrate to the students about organic farming. Modest Beginnings Gowdesh Biradar always wanted to do someting for the betterment of girl children. On a suggestion from an acquaintance to start a school with preference to girls and children of the working class, he decided to start the school. Gowdesh even donated one acre of land and his house and started the school with an initial capital of `3,000.

He gave the money to a friend who managed to get permission from the Education Department to run the school. Sri Rama Convent thus started functioning from 2009-10. In the first year, the strength of students in the pre-primary school was 30. Today, the school has a student strength of 200. The fees too is nominal at `2,500 per annum for pre-primary classes, `3,500 primary classes and `5,000 for higher primary classes. “We do not force the children and their parents to pay the fees in a single installment. We convince them about the expenses incurred to run the school and they voluntarily pay the fees,” says teacher Sangeeta.

Recognition And Support

The school has baged Parisara Mitra Award given by Department of Environment in 2016-17

It has also bagged the National Builders award given by Rotary Club in 2015-16

Impressed by the school’s performance Rajya Sabha member Basavaraj Patil Sedam, who is also president of Vikas Academy, Kalaburagi, has donated 2 computers

Former Karnataka High Court judge Justice Artali Nagaraj has donated 1 computer and `11,000 in cash.

Rotary Club of Kalaburagi has constructed 2 classrooms for the school.