HUBBALLI: The Hubballi-Dharwad bandh call given by Dalit organisations’ federations to condemn growing violence on Dalits led to protesters to the street, burning tyres and blocking many roads with boulders. The bandh, which was successful, affected the movement of buses and autos as well as they remained off the roads.

In the morning, some miscreants vandalised ticket booking counters at the Old Bus stand and pelted stones at a private bus near Deshpande Nagar. Two-wheelers and autorickshaws were stoned by the protesters. Many youngsters were seen carrying stones and threatening two-wheeler riders and cars. Some youth pulled down cement water pipes to block the road.

VTU exams postponed for an hour

Vishweshwarayya Technological University exams which were to be held at 9.30 am on Monday were postponed by an hour considering the intensity of the bandh. The district administration's instructions that schools and colleges will function as usual could also not be adhered to as all the schools were closed following some untoward incidents. The North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation said that bus service was suspended.

The bandh call has been given in protest against the rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Vijaypura district, inflammatory and anti-constitution statement of Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde, assault on Dalits during Bhima-Koregaon celebrations in Maharashtra and anti-Dalit statements. Around 40 local organisations have supported the bandh.