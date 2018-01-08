HUBLI: A bandh has been called by various Dalit organisations in Karnataka’s Hubli in a bid to protest against Pune’s Bhima Koregaon violence.

The agitating protestors also vandalised vehicles and police barricades.

Earlier on January 1, a youth was killed in a clash between two groups during an event to mark 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon battle that took place near Pune.

The incident prompted the Dalit community to protest on the streets in Maharashtra and other states.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe into the death and also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

In the aftermath, a day-long 'Maharashtra bandh' was also called in by various Dalit and other organisations.