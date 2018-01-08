MANGALURUL: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday urged the public not to support the BJP in its bid to come to power in the next coming Assembly election as it is “politisising the death of innocent people”

He was speaking after inaugurating a Mini Vidhana Soudha and laying foundation stones for development works worth `76 crore in Belthangady.

He also elaborated on the present circumstances in Dakshina Kannada district. “There is an attempt going on in this district to destabilise the communal harmony. The opposition BJP was able to secure only a single seat out of the eight Assembly constituencies in the last election in Dakshina Kannada district. As BJP has no hopes of getting even a single seat in the coming election, it has been planning to create communal violence in the district. In order to get back in power, it is politicising the death of innocent people and dividing people on the lines of caste and religion,” he said.

Meanwhile, he warned those inciting youth to indulge in communal violence of strict action. “The government will not spare those indulging in communal violence. Stern action will be taken against such miscreants. The government will not budge before any pressure,” he said.

Meanwhile in Puttur, Siddaramaiah termed the BJP as a communal agent, saying saffron activists have been indulging in creating communal violence between two religions.

He said everyone has the right to live following his own religion and one should respect the religious feelings of others. The BJP leaders say that they will set fire to the district and that they would change the constitution. Such leaders are unfit to become even a member of a gram panchayat,” he said.