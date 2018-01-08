NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sought three-months time to investigate the suicide of Karnataka Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Ganapathy.

On October 26 last year, the CBI had booked Karnataka Minister KJ George for abetment of Ganapathy's suicide.

The next day, George, said that the case registered against him by the CBI was a political vendetta.

Responding to BJP's stance, who demanded his resignation, George said, "They don't have faith in their own CBI. This is political vendetta against me. I have always said that if my chief minister asks for my resignation, I will put my paper within a second."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier demanded the removal of George from the Karnataka Cabinet after the CBI registered a case against him.

Ganapathy allegedly killed himself in a lodge in Kodagu on July 7, 2016 when he was the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mangaluru).

In a video message, he held KJ George, AM Prasad and Pranab Mohanty responsible for his death.