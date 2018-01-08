The accident occurred when the private vehicle in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck. | Express Photo Service

CHITRADURGA: Five persons were killed on the spot and eight others were injured when a private passenger vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Seebara village of Chitradurga in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Shivalinga, Shivalinga Kukkunur, Rakesh, Siddarth and Vinod, all residents of Gokak taluk in Belagavi district.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

According to police, the accident occurred when the private vehicle in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck. Rash and negligent driving led to the accident, police said. SP Srinath M Joshi and senior officials visited the spot and took care of relief and rescue operations.

Chitradurga rural police have registered a complaint.