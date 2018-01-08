Mule and three others were taken to KIMS hospital after the car, they were travelling in, veered off Hubballi-Dharwad bypass in the early hours of Monday. | Express Photo Service

HUBBALI: Irate family members of a road accident victim protested outside the premises of the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences alleging that the hospital had wrongfully declared 24-year-old Praveen Mule dead and kept his body in a freezer in the mortuary for six hours inspite of him being alive.

Mule and three others were taken to KIMS hospital after the car, they were travelling in, veered off Hubballi-Dharwad bypass in the early hours of Monday. An ambulance was pressed into action for shifting the injured to KIMS hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital declared Praveen brought dead and started treating the other injured.

Relatives who came to see the body, however, got the shock of their lives when they reportedly found Mule respiring in the freezer where he had been kept for atleast six hours. They then brought the matter to the notice of doctors in KIMS but they alleged that the hospital did not respond to their claims. Mule was then rushed to a private hospital but doctors there said that he was brought in half an hour late and that he could not be saved.

Later, they took the body back to KIMS mortuary. His relatives and friends gathered and staged a protest in front of the KIMS main building demanding action against the errant doctors and sought compensation for medical negligence. The protest continued through the day.