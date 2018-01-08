DHARWAD: The family members of late scholar M M Kalburgi have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking immediate arrest of the assailants of the rationalist. The petition was filed in December. Kalburgi was shot at from a point-blank range by unknown assailants at his house at Kalyan Nagar here on August 30, 2015.

M M Kalburgi

According to sources, the probe into the murder is going on at snail’s pace and the investigators have got no clue about the murderers. As per the assurances made by the government and the investigation agencies, they should have cracked the case in December last. The failure of the government in keeping its promise has forced the family to approach the Supreme Court, it is said. To exert pressure on the government to speed-up the investigation, members of various organisations and students of schools and colleges had staged protests.

“We filed a petition in the Supreme Court in the last week of December seeking a speedy investigation. Let the agency investigate the case as per the direction of the Supreme Court. I have faith on the investigation agencies, but the delay is unacceptable. Advocate Abhay Nevagi will be looking after the issue,” said Sreevijay, son of Kalburgi.

MM Kalburgi Hatyya Virodhi Horata Vedike was formed following the delay in investigation and negligence of the government in solving the case. An award vapasi movement, awareness rallies, letters to the chief minister and protests were held across the state demanding immediate arrest of the murderers.