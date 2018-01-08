MYSURU: A number chicks of Cormorant birds died at KR Pete in Mandya district allegedly due to negligence of authorities of the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd (KNNL).

KNNL authorities carried out trimming of trees on their office premises on Saturday evening without taking any precautionary measures to protect the birds nesting in them.

Following this, more than 100 Cormorant chicks and sub-adults fell on the ground and a few of them died. Forest officials immediately started to rescue operations and it concluded on Sunday afternoon.

V Yedukundala, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Mysuru wildlife division), told Express that around 500 birds were nesting on the premises.

“More than 100 cormorant chicks and sub-adults have been rescued and freed in Ranganathittu Brid Sanctuary,” he said.

The rescued birds were placed in cages, paper boxes and were transported to the sanctuary.

Yedukundala said the department is conducting a probe into the incident and a case will be booked under the Wildlife Protection Act against KNNL authorities.