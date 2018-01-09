CHITRADURGA/BELAGAVI : Five people were killed on the spot and eight others were injured when an MUV in which they were travelling collided with a truck on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Seebara village of Chitradurga in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased are Shivalinga Kukkanuru (20), Rakesh Bahubali Jain (19), Siddartha Munnihal, Shivalinga and Vinodh, all residents of Muniyal village in Gokak taluk in Belagavi district. The injured have been admitted to the hospitals at Chitradurga and Davangere.

According to police, 13 members had left Kanahatti in Gokak in an MUV on Saturday for Madikeri and Myuru, and were on their way back to Belagavi. Around 5.30am, driver Shivalinga Kukkanuru lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the truck.

Police said that rash and negligent driving Shivalinga resulted in the accident. Police suspect that since he was driving continuously, without taking rest, he may have lost control of the vehicle. Superintendent of Police Srinath M Joshi and senior officials visited the spot and monitored rescue operations.

Chitradurga rural police have registered a complaint.