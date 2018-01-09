BENGALURU: In a victory for public health in the country, the Supreme Court, on Monday, stayed Karnataka High Court’s judgment which struck down the amendment to the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling Rules), 2014, which mandated 85 per cent pictorial warning on all tobacco products sold across the country.The interim stay order was passed by the bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud after hearing the special leave petition filed by the Health For Millions Trust. The Karnataka High Court had quashed the 2014 amendment rules on December 15, 2017.

The SC order stated, “We think it is appropriate to direct stay of operation of the judgment and order passed by the High Court of Karnataka. Though a very structural submission has been advanced by the learned counsel for the respondents that it will affect their business, we have remained unimpressed by the said proponement as we are inclined to think that health of a citizen has primacy and he or she should be aware of that which can affect or deteriorate the condition of health. We may hasten to add that deterioration may be a milder word and therefore in all possibility the expression “destruction of health” is apposite.”

The apex court further listed the matter to be heard on March 12 for final disposal. The counsel of the petitioner Trust argued that “Life sans health is not worth living and the chewing of tobacco or smoking of cigarettes or bidis etc causes irretrievable hazard to health and it is the obligation of the State to make the people aware as regards to the injurious nature of these indulgences.”The counsel of the tobacco companies argued that the 85 per cent pictorial warning is not a ‘reasonable restriction’ and violates their right to trade.

Dr Vishal Rao, head and neck cancer surgeon, and Member of High-powered Committee on Tobacco Control instituted by he Government of Karnataka, responding to the SC order said, “This comes as a very big victory to public health globally and also a saving grace. For a while, I was forced to presume the right to trade is greater than the right to life.”Tobacco Institute of India and other petitioners had challenged enforcement of the 2014 amendment rules before the Karnataka High Court, contending that they interfere with their right to speech and expression and affect their business.Allowing their contention, Karnataka HC struck down the rules. Against this judgment Health for Millions Trust had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court.