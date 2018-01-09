BENGALURU: In a major development, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered an FIR against the former deputy chief minister, BJP MLA R Ashok and others in Bagar Hukum land scam.

According to a release issued by the ACB on Tuesday, Ashok, who was the then chairman of Bengaluru South Taluk Bagar Hukum Land Regularisation Committee from 1998 to 2006 and Uttarahalli constituency MLA, was also one of the beneficiaries of the scam.

The government officials and others were also named in the FIR registered under section 13(1)(c), 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420 and 120 (b) of IPC. The FIR was registered on Monday after ACB found a prima facie case in the preliminary investigation into the complaint that the committee sanctioned the land even to those who are not eligible for the same.

During the investigation, then Bengaluru South tahsildar Ramachandraiah, revenue inspectors Gavigowda, of Hemmigepura circle and Chowdareddy, of Nelaguli circle and Agara village accountant Shashidhara were arrested by the ACB and produced before the Special Court in the city.

The court remanded them to the custody of ACB for further investigation.