GADAG : A dalit woman died after she was set ablaze allegedly by a man from another community at Singatalur village in Mundaragi taluk. The deceased has been identified as Shantavva Harijan (25), who succumbed to burns on Saturday night.The incident prompted dalit organisations to observe a bandh at Mundaragi on Monday.According to the police, the accused, Prakash Maundwad, had an extra-marital relationship with Shantavva, who was said to be pregnant.

The woman was staying with her mother following a strained relationship with her husband. Prakash refused to marry her saying he belonged to another community. This led to a tiff between them, police said.Prakash is said to have quarrelled with Shantavva for sometime and poured kerosene on her with the help of his mother and set her on fire, sources said.

Sannatangevva, mother of Shantavva, said she saw Prakash set her daughter ablaze. She got Shantavva admitted to Gadag district hospital, she added. The police have arrested Prakash and his mother Gangamma. A case has been registered at Mundaragi station.