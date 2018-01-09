MANGALURU: The murder of Deepak Rao and Abdul Basheer has once again proved that innocents pay a heavy price during communal flare-ups. Both the victims were not actively associated with any organisations or political parties, or wedded to any ideologies or had any criminal background.

Though BJP and Sangh Parivar did not waste time in calling Deepak a Hindu activist, his family dismissed the claim. “He was only actively involved in a Bhajan Mandali of a temple in the village. He neither campaigned for BJP nor was involved in any activities of Bajrang Dal,” said Deepak’s cousin Vinod Kumar. His uncle Sartoji and other family members took serious exception to Deepak being linked to any political party or organisation.

Ashraf Kalai and Sharath Madiwala who fell during communal violence in Bantwal taluk within a span of 20 days in July 2017 were also innocent. They were small-time workers of SDPI and RSS respectively and had no criminal background. There are no statistics on how many innocents were murdered in communal incidents, but experts feel that many victims are innocent and soft targets especially when people are out to take revenge - akin to the case of Abdul Basheer.

Suresh Bhat Bakrabail, president, Komu Souharda Vedike, who has chronicled the communal incidents in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, admits that the most shocking thing in many communal incidents is that the victims are innocents.

Prof P L Dharma, a political science faculty member at Mangalore University, says the big takeaway from these two murders is a clear message to political parties and organisations that are engaged in polarisation that people will not allow their loss to become political capital. “Both families have set an example that people themselves can solve problems better without the interference of politicians. This has led to a new culture, which is welcome.” However, he is not ready to believe that politicians will learn from it.

‘ Basheer lived in a Hindu dominated area’

“Even if you slapped him twice, he would not have retaliated. Such a nice man he was,” recollects Mohammed Shariff, a relative of Abdul Basheer to describe his personality. He never had a problem with anyone and took everything with a positive spirit. Even his assailants who were customers of his eatery had no reason to kill him but for his religious identity. Unlike many Muslims, Basheer lived in Akash Bhavan, which is dominated by Hindus. “For him, humanity came first. A devout Muslim, he respected all religions,” said one of his Hindu neighbours.

‘ Deepak conversed in Beary language’

Abdul Majeed, the owner of a mobile currency and sim cards franchise who had employed Deepak Rao, recalls him as a good and well-mannered young man. They met daily over the last seven years. Their relationship was akin to two friends. They visited guests each others’ house during festivals and Majeed had financially helped Deepak. Deepak’s cousin Vinod Kumar says that the fact that he conversed with Muslims in Beary language is a testimony that he nursed no hatred towards other religions or cultures.