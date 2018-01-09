MANGALURU: About ten undertrials from two different communities, five police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police ( Law and Order) Hanumantharaya, and others were severely injured after a fight broke out between the inmates at Mangaluru district jail around 5pm on Monday. Here, inmates are housed at different blocks - A and B- based on their religion. The fight broke out during the public visiting hours of the jail. According to sources, an undertrial from a particular community started staring at another, which triggered the fight.

Soon, a few undertrials of both ‘A’ and ‘B’ block attempted to attack each other from behind bars with utensils, spoons, tube lights among others. They also splashed chilli and sambar powder at each other and at the police who tried to stop them. When the quarrel intensified, many undertrials of block ‘A’ who were out to meet the visitors attempted to storm into the block ‘B’. When the police attempted to prevent them, they even assaulted the policemen.

On getting the information, Barke police rushed to the spot and attempted to bring the situation under control. When the undertrials refused to budge, police resorted to mild lathi charge inside the jail. Deputy Commissioner of Police ( Law and Order) Hanumantharaya, City Crime Branch (CCB) inspector Shantharam are among others who rushed to the spot .