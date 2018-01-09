BENGALURU: Blaming moral policing, a 20-year-old woman hanged herself in Chikmagalur on January 6.

In her suicide note, she named five men, who harassed her and her mother by accusing the victim of roaming with a Muslim boy, thereby creating issues of love jihad.

One out of the five accused has been arrested while the other four are still absconding.

“On 6 January, a 20-year-old woman committed suicide. In her suicide note, she wrote that a group of five harassed her and her mother by alleging that she goes out with a Muslim boy. One person has been arrested,” said Superintendent of Police, Chikmagalur.

A case has been registered under 306 (Abetment to suicide) of the IPC.