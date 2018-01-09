CHITRADURGA: State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa Tuesday categorically rejected that his party would have a coalition with any other for the upcoming Assembly elections and reiterated that BJP would win 150 seats in the 224 member state assembly.

Addressing reporters in the backdrop of the Parivarthana Yatra’s Chitradurga leg, he said that the people of the state are waiting for a chance to defeat Congress during the 2018 general elections to the state assembly.

Siddarmaiah is insane

Calling chief minister Siddaramaiah insane for criticising Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Yeddyurappa said that the situation in UP is getting better every passing day and Yogi is busy in cleaning the seven decades old stagnated administration.

Taking a dig at Karnataka CM, he said, the law and order situation in Karnataka is deteriorating every passing day. Crime against women, assault against Dalits, looting of sand by Congress MLA’s are some of the glaring examples for administrative failures, he alleged.

Yeddyurappa also said that the delay in implementation of the Upper Bhadra Project is directly attributed to the insensitive administration of Siddaramaiah, who has not provided funds for the speedy completion of the project and said that the water will flow after BJP comes to power.

Maintain cordial relationship

Requesting the chief minister to maintain a cordial relationship with the neighbouring states and get the water disputes resolved, Yeddyurappa said that the Mahadaayi water disputes problem is the brainchild of the Congress government and they want to keep it alive for getting political mileage. Even though Goa CM Manohar Parrikkar is ready to provide drinking water, Congress party there is creating problems. He also alleged that Congress is playing double standards over the issue.