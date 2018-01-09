BENGALURU: Minimum fares for app-based taxi services, a long-standing demand of drivers across the city, will come into force shortly. The State Government will notify the new fare structure including new maximum fares on Tuesday. While this is most likely to help thousands of drivers who are in dire financial straits due to alleged predatory pricing by aggregators, the move will also most likely result in passengers shelling out more money to travel the same distances.

Fares in the new scheme have been set after several hearings by the Transport Department involving all stakeholders. A slab system based on the cost of the car has been worked out and taxis that cost more to purchase will have a higher minimum and maximum fares. While the exact fares have not been disclosed by the department, the minimum fare for the first slab, taxis costing less than ` 5 lakh to purchase, is likely to be ` 11 per km.

This would cover the cheapest category of rides for aggregators like Ola and Uber. For the next slab of cars costing between ` 5 lakh and `10 lakh, under which most popular hatchbacks and sedans fall, the minimum fare is likely to be ` 12 per km. The maximum fares for both these categories is likely to be between ` 22 and `24 per km. Luxury taxi services might cost as much as `44 per km after the notification is issued.

Transport minister H M Revanna said that the new fares had been approved by him. However, he remained non-committal on how the fares would be enforced. “We will work out a mechanism for ensuring the fares are adhered to,” he said.