BENGALURU: Disappointed and pained by the ‘attitude’ of the state government, noted environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka has decided to return the `10 lakh compensation given by the state government for her medical expenses. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on December 29 last year, she said that none should be rewarded on the basis of caste. On October 27 last year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had personally invited her to his residence, handed over a cheque of `10 lakh and assured to fulfill all promises made to her within a month. However, Thimmakka has neither encashed the cheque in the last two months nor has she been drawing her pension.

Saalumarada Thimmakka

In the letter, the 106-years-old grand old lady, known for nurturing 385 trees in a dry region of Tumakuru district, has further rejected the old age pension of `500 provided by the state government.

Thimmakka, in fact, wrote, “Just because I am a Dalit woman, I have been reduced to this condition. And I have realized that nobody should be recognized or rewarded on the basis of caste. As it is, my fans, well-wishers and my adopted son are looking after me and my needs. And I am still alive today only because of their affection and continuing concern.”

In the three-page letter, she describes her contributions, travails, her frequent hospital admissions last year, medical issues and payment of bills of `3 lakh by a Rajya Sabha MP. She further outlines the frequent government announcements to provide ‘money and land’ and other unfulfilled promises in the last two years. Thimmakka also requested Siddaramaiah for an appointment so that she can personally return the cheque to him.

She added, “Last time when I met him at his residence, he had assured that all my requests will be met within a month. It’s two months now and nothing has been done. It is disheartening to note that Ranji Cricket players, Grammy awardee, artists and others are rewarded very handsomely and my contributions were ignored. In the last two years, the government also made budgetary allocations for Thimmakka Neralu programme and Thimmakka Tree Park Project in 224 Vidhana Sabha constituencies while forgetting to provide succor for my livelihood and old age ailments.”