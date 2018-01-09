BENGALURU: BJP national president Amit Shah is arriving on a two-day visit to the state on Tuesday evening to review the party’s poll preparations and participate in the ongoing Parivartana Yatra to be held in Chitradurga.Shah, who is scheduled to arrive at 4.45 pm, would head to a hotel near Yelahanka. He is expected to chair two meetings later in the evening, BJP State General Secretary Aravind Limbavali said here on Monday.

According to party sources, Shah will first hold a meeting with legislators and party functionaries from North Karnataka, and later a similar meeting will be held with leaders and legislators of South Karnataka.

The legislators and leaders are bracing up for some tough grilling from Shah who had asked them to pull up their socks in taking up voter contact programmes not only in their constituencies, but also in their neighbouring constituencies. Shah would stay at a hotel and head to Chitradurga on Wednesday morning to attend the Parivartana Rally.BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa is unlikely to attend the meetings on Tuesday evening as he would be away in Chitradurga leading the rally.

Communal violence BJP’s poll plank: Cong

THE Congress on Monday accused the BJP of trying to gain political capital from communal violence in Coastal Karnataka. Speaking to reporters, KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao said members of right-wing groups are involved in the killing of Abdul Basheer, and they are also suspected to be involved in the murder of Deepak Rao. “The BJP’s protest against the government is like a big rowdy taking to streets to protest against failure of law and order in the state,’’ he said. The BJP is trying to politicize communal violence in Coastal Karnataka as they do not have any other issue for the elections, he added.

Patil is member of KPCC Working Committee

Water Resources Minister M B Patil has been made member of the KPCC Working Committee. According to a party leader, the committee consisting of senior leaders, including the Chief Minister and KPCC working presidents, is headed by KPCC president G Parameshwara. It is the highest decision-making body in the KPCC and it will oversee the party’s election preparations, including formulating strategies.