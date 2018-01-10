CHITRADURGA: The Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah has accused the Congress regime in the state over huge misuse of central grants worth more than Rs 3 lakh crore and has sought an account from chief minister Siddaramaiah as to where the money has gone. The amount includes grants from union government and the 14th Finance Commission.

Addressing BJPs Parivartana Yatra Rally at Holalkere constituency in Chitradurga district, Amit Shah alleged that all funds have been used by the Congress leaders in gratifying themselves, while the state lagged behind in development.

"Where did the money go? If there is a Congress leaders house in town, compare how it has changed in four years. A house with a tin shed and moped has become a four-storey house with a car now," he said.

"Development engine has stopped in Karnataka," he said. Like power supply cut from an engine, corruption in the state has denied progress to the people of the state.

"Siddaramaiah was asking BJP what BJP has done for Karnataka. I came to give accounts," he said. While Congress-led UPA has granted Rs 88,583 crore under 13th Finance Commission, NDAs 14th Finance Commission has sanctioned Rs 2.19 lakh crore. Did the money reach the people?", he questioned. Karnataka is now asking account for the money, he said.

'Scams galore in Siddaramaiah regime'

He also levelled serious allegations against the state government, which included controversy over chief minister Siddaramaiah's Hublot watch, change of land use of Arkavathy Layout, Income Tax raids on Energy Minister D K Shivakumar, nepotism in granting lab contracts to CMs relatives, corruption worth Rs 900 crore in Malaprabha canal modernisation, bribes of Rs 100 crore for steel-bridge approval in Bengaluru, denotification of 1,800 lakes and others.

The list of corruption cases is very long. "If I have to read every one of it, we will have to organise a seven-day Bhagavath Saptah," he said.

Activist murders to be probed

Demanding the state government to stop harassment of Hindu activists, he said that span of Congress government was over. "More than 20 BJP and RSS activists have been killed. What was their mistake? And the state government is not even probing the deaths," he contended. When BJP comes to power, everyone responsible for these deaths will be put behind the bars, he said.

He said that the Congress was indulging in vote-bank politics and it was 'anti-Hindu'. Government withdrew cases against a fundamentalist organisation like SDPI. However, they want people to keep a Rs 10 lakh security bond for Ganesh Pandals. Policemen in the state are not allowed to have tikkas - religious marks on the forehead. And salaries of priests in temples have not been paid for four months, he said.

Considering the anger amongst the youth and farmers in the country, the countdown for the end of Congress government has begun, he added.

The mega rally was held in Holalkere, an SC reserved constituency, currently represented by Social Welfare Minister Anjaneya.