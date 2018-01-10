BENGALURU: Holalkere in Chitradurga district has been draped in saffron as BJP national president Amit Shah is set to address the party rally being organised as part of ‘Parivartana Yatra’ in the town on Wednesday. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure a good turnout as the state leaders have made amends after they faced Shah’s ire at the inaugural rally of the Yatra held in Bengaluru on November 2.

Shah is set to devote more time and make more frequent trips to the state from next month as the party is determined to return to power in the state to realise its mission of ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’.

Shah who arrived on a two-day visit to the state on Tuesday evening was given a rousing welcome at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. He later held separate sessions with legislators and party leaders from northern and southern Karnataka.

Shah reviewed poll preparations of the party and is said to have emphasised the need for effective micromanagement at booth level for success in forthcoming assembly election.

According to sources, Shah sought details on the appointment of ‘Page Pramukhs’ — dedicated activists for reaching out to voters in each sheet of the electoral rolls. Shah sees it as the cornerstone of party’s strategy to draw the fence sitters and even Congress or JD(S) supporters towards BJP.

A dedicated team to oversee the implementation of his poll strategy would soon be in Karnataka to oversee the poll battle. Strategist Bhupendra Yadav, a Rajya Sabha member, is expected to be made in-charge of “page pramukh” initiative of the BJP.

The team also has Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary known for his organisational skills, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ramlal among others.

Snake at meeting venue

A slithering guest caused a minor ripple at the venue where Amit Shah was holding a meeting with state BJP legislators and functionaries. The staff of the resort near Yelahanka, where the meeting was on, were immediately summoned to catch the cobra and let it go into an open area behind the resort.