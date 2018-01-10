BENGALURU: The sparring between the Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait and his department’s principal secretary over the transfer of teachers has finally ended after the former issued a press statement.

Recently, the principal secretary had said the ongoing teacher transfer process has been stayed. This was reported by some media organisations which irked the minister. Following this, on Tuesday, Tanveer Sait issued a statement where he mentioned, “There were reports published in media stating that the transfer process will be stayed. But, this is false information and the date to submit the application to take part in transfer counseling has been extended up to January 20.”

The minister added that teachers who get their transfer orders during the ongoing transfer process will be eligible to report at the place of posting only after June 1. “As the exam season is nearing, we do not want to disturb the academic activities at schools,” he added.