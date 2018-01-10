MYSURU: Ace Sandalwood comedian Sadhu Kokila, who is facing charges of sexually harassing a masseuse at a massage parlour in Bogadi, here has secured anticipatory bail from a local court.

Kokila who had applied for advance bail at the court of the Seventh Additional District and Sessions judge a week ago was granted bail on Monday. The young woman who was working at Like Trend Family Saloon near the Outer Ring Road junction at Bogadi was rescued by City Crime Branch (CCB) police personnel on December 20.

The victim, in her statement recorded before the magistrate, had alleged that actors Sadhu Kokila and Mandya Ramesh had sexually harassed her during their visit to the saloon.

She had also accused her employer Rajesh, the saloon owner, of forcing her into the job, besides outraging her modesty in the absence of his wife. While Kokila has secured bail, Ramesh who has been constantly denying the charge, is yet to seek any legal succour.