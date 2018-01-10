RAICHUR: Constable Narasappa, who found himself in the limelight after Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha’s tweet and PM Modi making a reference to it, said he was elated to meet her. Narasappa recollected that in 1992, he was grazing sheep at his village Edapnur.

“Then, Edapnur was strife-torn and had witnessed police firing as a result of political violence in the region. One day, while I was grazing sheep, Ratna Prabha madam noticed me. This changed the course of my life,” he said. “She came to me and enquired about my schooling. I was very young then and told her that we were poor and our house was in bad shape. She immediately took me to a nearby school and directed a teacher to admit me. After that, I never looked back.”

Later, in his school and college days, he said that he was active in the National Cadet Course, which drove him to join the police force. He completed his PUC at the Government School Raichur and completed his BA at Tagore Degree College.

He was first appointed as police constable in 2006 with Karnataka State Reserve Police and is currently working in the control room of the state intelligence as police constable. “I might have ended up as a daily wage labourer in Raichur,” he said.