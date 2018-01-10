HAVERI: A traditional sporting event ended in a tragedy as a youth was killed by a ravaging bull in Haveri district on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred during a traditional bull fest, famously known as ‘Kobri Hori’, at Masur village of Hirekerur taluk, about 60 km from Haveri city.

Arun Kannappa Madiwalar from Mattikote village in Shikaripur of Shivamogga had visited Masur to watch Kobri Hori event. Eyewitnesses said he was standing with the crowds when bulls started running around. A bull ploughed into the crowd and Madiwalar was gored. He died on the way to a hospital. Five others who were injured in the incident were taken to Hirekerur hospital. Madiwalar’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem. A case has been registered at Hirekerur police station and organisers are likely to be booked.

Kobri Hori event of Masur is considered as the largest such event in the region. It had 350 registered bulls. The game involves decorated bulls running amid the crowd and people trying to overpower them. The bulls are decorated with fancy items and sweets made of kobri (coconut). During the event, people going near the bulls to snatch the coconut get injured. The traditional rural sports is played in many parts of North Karnataka and Haveri district witnesses many events.