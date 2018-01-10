BENGALURU: A petition before the High Court on Tuesday questioned the appointment of 'outsider' MLAs to two local planning authorities on the grounds of "office of profit".

Justice A S Bopanna issued a notice to the state government after adjourning the hearing to January 16.

The petition was filed by V Shashidhar, president of Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha, seeking direction to remove the two MLAs - K Venkatesh of Periyapatna Assembly constituency in Mysuru district and M T B Nagaraju of Hosakote Assembly constituency in Bengaluru Rural district - from the posts of chairman of Bangalore Development Authority and chairman of Bengaluru International Airport Area Planning Authority respectively.

Shashidhar also questioned the endorsement issued by the Governor's office on December 13, 2017, rejecting the request seeking sanction to prosecute both the two MLAs.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made these appointments for local planning authorities although they were outsiders, which is not permissible by law.

Shashidhar also contended that the MLAs are drawing salaries separately as MLAs and both of them are appointed as the chairmans of the local authorities, which is equivalent to a Cabinet minister rank. This amounts to "office of profit", which is against law, he said.