BENGALURU: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a circular to all its officials to upload on its website all FIRs registered by it within 24 hours, except in “sensitive” cases like trap and raid on public servants.

This was informed to the High Court on Tuesday by the ACB’s public prosecutor during the hearing of a PIL filed by Umapathi, seeking directions to the ACB and the BMTF to upload FIRs within 24 hours of registration on their website.

The case was adjourned to January 17 for the response of BMTF after recording the submission of the ACB.

In the circular dated December 4, 2017, the ACB asked its officials to upload FIRs registered by it on its website within 24 hours of registration, as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

The circular carried the following guidelines.

In cases of the trap and disproportionate assets, if the DySP is of the opinion that the FIR should not be uploaded till the raid is materialised, the decision not to upload the FIR within 24 hours shall be communicated to the jurisdictional magistrate.

As per Supreme Court guidelines, the Range SPs shall constitute a committee of three officers to deal with any grievance arising out of not uploading of the FIRs in the official website on the grounds of sensitivity.

The committee shall deal with the grievance within three days from the date of receipt of the representation and communicate it to the grieved person, the ACB said.