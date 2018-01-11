BENGALURU: KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday fully endorsed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s attack on the BJP.

Leading a protest in Bengaluru against BJP Yuva Morcha for allegedly driving Dhanyashree to suicide in Mudigere, Rao said that Sangh Parivar had turned a terrorist organisation as they are selective in protesting the death of innocents.

“Why don’t they talk about death of Dhanyashreee? Wasn’t she a Hindu? They are asking for a ban on PFI and SDPI. I feel even BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal should be banned,” Rao said.

Siddaramaiah declared that he will not spare any terrorist group that is involved in heinous crimes, be it the PFI or even RSS and Bajrang Dal.

The discourse over Hindutva and “real Hindus” is turning crude as the assembly polls are approaching and BJP is expected to hit back with more vigour.