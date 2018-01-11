MANGALURU: In the aftermath of the murders of Deepak Rao and Basheer, Suratkal appears to be gripped by a wave of phobia. A student leader and member of Campus Front of India (CFI) has been claiming that armed Hindu vigilantes have been stalking him after the murder of Deepak Rao. On Monday night, a couple of Hindu vigilantes armed with weapons had been yelling out his name and waiting for him outside the house, the student leader reportedly confessed to his friends and teachers in the government college.

He said he had escaped death by a whisker as he saw the vigilantes leave while he was approaching home. He berated Suratkal police for not providing any protection despite complaining about a possible threat from Hindu vigilantes. “The Suratkal police refused to accept my complaint,’’ he alleged. Sources in Suratkal police told Express that no student leader from Muslim community approached them seeking protection. For Suratkal police this is not the first time they were witnessing self-proclaimed leaders in the grip of irrational fear.

On Monday night, Hindu Jagaran Vedike (HJV) co-convenor Bharat had filed a complaint accusing three men of attacking him with weapons near Agarmelu in Suratkal police station limits. “Bharat’s statement to police had the potential of escalating tensions,’’ sources said.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police T R Suresh Kumar said Bharath had given contradictory statements. “However, we have not come to any conclusion that his complaint is fake as investigation is still in progress. We will definitely take action against Bharath.’’

Man who hired car used in murder being questioned

Panambur police have taken into custody a person who hired a car that was used in the murder of Deepak Rao. Police said though the car was registered in the name of a woman from Mukka, it was with one Ajeem when the murder took place. The woman’s son Niyaz had rented it out to him. Police are probing whether they were part of the murder scheme.

‘Do not argue for Basheer, Deepak murder accused’

The district Youth Congress has urged Mangaluru Bar Association not to take cases of the accused in the murders of Deepak Rao and Basheer. District Youth Congres president Mithun Rai told mediapersons here on Wednesday that both murders are a threat to the unity of society. “In order to maintain peace and unity, all advocates should take a decision not to argue in favour of culprits.”